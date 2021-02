Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pulling cars, bending steel with teeth and smashing concrete blocks is no big deal for the iron boy Aziz Farooq.

Twelve-year-old Aziz Farooq participated in Romania’s Got Talent with his father Ghulam Farooq where their breath-taking stunts received immense appreciation. But what broke their hearts is that they went to Europe empty-handed. There was no support from the government.