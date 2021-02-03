India extremists on Twitter think Rihanna took money from Pakistan

In one day, Rihanna has been called a fool (by none other than Kangana Ranaut), and accused of taking money from Pakistan. Why? Because she spoke in support of farmer’s protests going on in India.

The famed singer tweeted “why aren’t we talking about this?!” Soon after, her replies were filled with messages from mostly unverified Twitter accounts from India that said that she tweeted that because she has taken money from Pakistan.

Others told her that she does not know enough about the issue to speak about it.

You have an agenda. Otherwise, what do you know of farmers ? https://t.co/EOQk0xqGbl — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) February 3, 2021

According to the Bjp “intellects” @rihanna & @GretaThunberg ade part of the “international plot” to destabilise the Modi govt. 😏 — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 3, 2021

Guns blazing, Kangana Ranaut also didn’t miss the opportunity to go full right-wing, and told Rihanna to “sit down you fool”.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector, AFP reported.

One rally last week turned into a deadly rampage. Since then, police have detained dozens of farmers.

The protests have divided the country, with several accusing the protestors of having an anti-state agenda. The government also cut off internet in the capital New Delhi in a bid to stop protests, international media has reported.