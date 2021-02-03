Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
India extremists on Twitter think Rihanna took money from Pakistan

After the US singer spoke in support of farmers' protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
India extremists on Twitter think Rihanna took money from Pakistan

Photo: AFP

In one day, Rihanna has been called a fool (by none other than Kangana Ranaut), and accused of taking money from Pakistan. Why? Because she spoke in support of farmer’s protests going on in India.

The famed singer tweeted “why aren’t we talking about this?!” Soon after, her replies were filled with messages from mostly unverified Twitter accounts from India that said that she tweeted that because she has taken money from Pakistan.

Others told her that she does not know enough about the issue to speak about it.

Guns blazing, Kangana Ranaut also didn’t miss the opportunity to go full right-wing, and told Rihanna to “sit down you fool”.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector, AFP reported.

One rally last week turned into a deadly rampage. Since then, police have detained dozens of farmers.

The protests have divided the country, with several accusing the protestors of having an anti-state agenda. The government also cut off internet in the capital New Delhi in a bid to stop protests, international media has reported.

