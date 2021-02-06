Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?

Designer Haris Ahmed shares details

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?

Photo: Instagram/Haris Ahmed

Listen
Designer Haris Ahmed has revealed everything that went into the making of Bakhtawar Bhutto’s ravishing green-and-gold valima outfit. Bakhtawar, who donned Zara Shahjahan and Wardha Saleem’s creations on her mehndi and baraat, chose Haris Saleem’s traditional wear for her valima.  Haris called Bakhtawar and Mahmood Chaudhry the “most elegant” couple and said he is privileged to have designed Bakhtawar’s valima suit. Photo: Instagram/Haris Ahmed “Our team has worked for over 800 development hours to bring this precious masterpiece,” he wrote, adding that it features the “art of gold sewing” and “sucha [real] gota”. “[It] reflects creativity that reinvents the traditional aesthetic,” said Haris. Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House, Karachi, on January 29. Mehmood is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They manage a range of businesses.
