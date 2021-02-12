Hania Amir has a message for Wikipedia

Hania Amir is upset over the wrong date of birth listed on her Wikipedia profile.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have to make a short announcement,” Hania said in a video posted on Thursday. “My birthday is February 12, which is tomorrow [Friday], and not February 11.”

Hania Aamir takes her birthday very very seriously 🤣♥️ @realhaniahehe pic.twitter.com/E6kuHxISmG — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) February 11, 2021

She remarked the person who put up the wrong date of birth on her Wikipedia profile will have to “answer to God”.

“And I will be very upset,” the Ishqiya actor continued, “if I receive nasty messages ruining my surprise.”