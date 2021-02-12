Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Hania Amir has a message for Wikipedia

Doesn't want anyone to spoil her birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Instagram

Hania Amir is upset over the wrong date of birth listed on her Wikipedia profile.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have to make a short announcement,” Hania said in a video posted on Thursday. “My birthday is February 12, which is tomorrow [Friday], and not February 11.”

She remarked the person who put up the wrong date of birth on her Wikipedia profile will have to “answer to God”.

“And I will be very upset,” the Ishqiya actor continued, “if I receive nasty messages ruining my surprise.”

