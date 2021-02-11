Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor

Dermatologist Fazeela Abbasi has signed Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun as the face of her upcoming skincare line for men.

Cengiz plays Turk Alp on the popular series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. Fazeela, who is the sister of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, posted on Wednesday a picture of herself with Cengiz. The two can be seen smiling at the camera as they sign the contract.

“Announcing the launch of first-ever men’s skin skincare line in Pakistan and the Gulf with Cengiz as the face of the DFA brand,” Fazeela wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Cengiz shared the same photo and said he is excited to be the brand ambassador for Fazeela’s exclusive skincare line.

“Jald mulaqat ho gee [we will meet soon],” he wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Cengiz Coşkun

Fazeela’s announcement received mixed responses, with some questioning the increasing collaborations of Turkish actors in the local industry and others wondering why the dermatologist didn’t sign brother Hamza.

Photo: Instagram/ Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Photo: Instagram/ Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Photo: Instagram/ Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Photo: Instagram/ Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Another Ertugrul actor Gülsim also collaborated with designer Maria B for her lawn campaign.

