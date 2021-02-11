Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor

Cengiz Coşkun to become the face of a skincare line

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor

Photo: Instagram/Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Dermatologist Fazeela Abbasi has signed Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun as the face of her upcoming skincare line for men.

Cengiz plays Turk Alp on the popular series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. Fazeela, who is the sister of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, posted on Wednesday a picture of herself with Cengiz. The two can be seen smiling at the camera as they sign the contract.

“Announcing the launch of first-ever men’s skin skincare line in Pakistan and the Gulf with Cengiz as the face of the DFA brand,” Fazeela wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Cengiz shared the same photo and said he is excited to be the brand ambassador for Fazeela’s exclusive skincare line. 

“Jald mulaqat ho gee [we will meet soon],” he wrote. 

Photo: Instagram/Cengiz Coşkun

Fazeela’s announcement received mixed responses, with some questioning the increasing collaborations of Turkish actors in the local industry and others wondering why the dermatologist didn’t sign brother Hamza.

Photo: Instagram/ Dr Fazeela Abbasi
Photo: Instagram/ Dr Fazeela Abbasi
Photo: Instagram/ Dr Fazeela Abbasi
Photo: Instagram/ Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Another Ertugrul actor Gülsim also collaborated with designer Maria B for her lawn campaign.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cengiz Coşkun Ertugrul fazeela abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents'
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents’
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
This bashing has to stop: Mehwish Hayat on PSL anthem
This bashing has to stop: Mehwish Hayat on PSL anthem
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
Bakhtawar Bhutto wins over internet with new wedding photo
Bakhtawar Bhutto wins over internet with new wedding photo
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.