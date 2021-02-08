Groove Mera tops YouTube trends, wins over Fatima Bhutto

Groove Mera, official anthem for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League, is topping YouTube trends in Pakistan.

The anthem, dropped Saturday evening, features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) on vocals. Groove Mera didn’t take long to go viral, with some praising it for its unique composition and others criticising it.

Actor Mehwish Hayat was among those praising the anthem. She called it “bold and fresh” and said people should stop bashing it.

Idk what the fuss is abt? I loved the new #pslanthem2021 .It was bold & fresh! This is what stifles creativity in our country,we always want more of the same & not prepared to accept anything different.This bashing has to stop. We need a diversity of voices & ideas.Well done PSL! https://t.co/hYMuZqkx8D — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 7, 2021

Author Fatima Bhutto also liked the song and said she “loved” Naseebo Lal in Groove Mera.

Personally, I love it – especially Naseebo Lal https://t.co/4jMZU3Uwm7 — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 7, 2021

Waqar Younis thinks the song will rock the stadiums.

Love the Anthem #HPLPSL6 I think it will ROCK the stadiums🏟. Very powerful voices and great rhythm #GrooveMera https://t.co/StH5P95pRQ — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 7, 2021

The mega cricket tournament starts on February 20 in Karachi. Reigning champions Karachi Kings face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 will be admitted to the Gaddafi Stadium.