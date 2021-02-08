Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Groove Mera tops YouTube trends, wins over Fatima Bhutto

Waqar Younis likes the PSL6 anthem too

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Groove Mera tops YouTube trends, wins over Fatima Bhutto

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Groove Mera, official anthem for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League, is topping YouTube trends in Pakistan.

The anthem, dropped Saturday evening, features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) on vocals. Groove Mera didn’t take long to go viral, with some praising it for its unique composition and others criticising it.

Actor Mehwish Hayat was among those praising the anthem. She called it “bold and fresh” and said people should stop bashing it.

Author Fatima Bhutto also liked the song and said she “loved” Naseebo Lal in Groove Mera.

Waqar Younis thinks the song will rock the stadiums.

The mega cricket tournament starts on February 20 in Karachi. Reigning champions Karachi Kings face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 will be admitted to the Gaddafi Stadium.

RELATED STORIES

