Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser wows celebrities

Celebrities and fans heaped praise on Bollywood star Alia Bhatt following the trailer release of upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The trailer kicks off with Gangubai (Bhatt), arriving at a brothel in Maharashtra, and then gaining popularity with her powerful personality.

Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08 @bhansali_produc https://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special….and you….so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08 https://t.co/ZPIIfWGQYs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 24, 2021

https://t.co/gxkk2I3UeW With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical…. What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can’t wait to see this on the big screen! 🔥 @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 24, 2021

Priyanka Chopra was the main lead for the film but was later repaced by Bhatt in 2019. The title was also changed to Gangubai Kathiawadi from Heera Mandi.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s flick also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will play cameo roles.

It is expected to be released on July 30.