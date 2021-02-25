Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser wows celebrities

It stars Ali Bhatt

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser wows celebrities

Photo: YouTube/Gangubai Kathiawadi

Listen
Celebrities and fans heaped praise on Bollywood star Alia Bhatt following the trailer release of upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer kicks off with Gangubai (Bhatt), arriving at a brothel in Maharashtra, and then gaining popularity with her powerful personality. Gangu tu chand hai, chand rahegi...#GangubaiKathiawadi#SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/sqnOoIGWTq— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 24, 2021 Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08 @bhansali_produc https://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021 I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08 https://t.co/ZPIIfWGQYs— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 24, 2021 https://t.co/gxkk2I3UeW With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! 🔥 @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 24, 2021 Priyanka Chopra was the main lead for the film but was later repaced by Bhatt in 2019. The title was also changed to Gangubai Kathiawadi from Heera Mandi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's flick also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will play cameo roles. It is expected to be released on July 30.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Alia Bhatt Bollywood gangubai kathiawadi

Celebrities and fans heaped praise on Bollywood star Alia Bhatt following the trailer release of upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The trailer kicks off with Gangubai (Bhatt), arriving at a brothel in Maharashtra, and then gaining popularity with her powerful personality.

Priyanka Chopra was the main lead for the film but was later repaced by Bhatt in 2019. The title was also changed to Gangubai Kathiawadi from Heera Mandi.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s flick also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will play cameo roles.

It is expected to be released on July 30.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer reactions, India, Bollywood, Bollywood celebraities,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
Teaser released for Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’
Teaser released for Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’
Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann are now engaged
Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann are now engaged
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.