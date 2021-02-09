Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week

Hiba Fawad's label is named after their daughter

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week

Photo: Twitter/Bridal Couture Week

Hiba Fawad, Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s wife, has entered the fashion industry.

Hiba made her debut at the Bridal Couture Week 2021 with her label Nisa Hussain, which was launched in December last year.

Nisa Hussain showcased its creations on the third and last day of the Fashion Week. The collection was comprised of 16 outfits, including lehengas and shararas. 

Actors Hareem Farooq, Resham and Sunita Marshall walked down the ramp for Nisa Hussain. It also featured a performance by folksinger Arif Lohar.

Fawad, who was also present at the show, said Nisa Hussain is his favourite brand. “It’s my favourite brand because it is named after my daughter.”

He said that Pakistan is exporting garments worth billions of dollars after eight years and designers are adding value to these exports.

This 10th edition of the Bridal Couture Week is the first major fashion show after the pandemic that didn’t take place virtually.

