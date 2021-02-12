Farhan Saeed, others bash Shoaib Akhtar for ridiculing Groove Mera

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar called Groove Mera the worst song in the history of the Pakistan Super League.

“My kids screamed when they heard Groove Mera,” Shoaib said in a video posted on Wednesday. “They have not been talking to me for three days.”

He wondered who came up with such an “awful” composition and said he will file a case against the Pakistan Cricket Board. “No disrespect to the singers because they were made to sing it. But it was very embarrassing.”

The cricketer didn’t stop there. He joked that he plays Groove Mera whenever he has to “scare his children or send them to bed on time”.

Several celebrities came forward to defend the anthem. Singer Farhan Saeed called Shoaib’s opinion “stupid” and said that Groove Mera will be a “winner in the stadiums”.

Haroon Shahid remarked Akhtar would have been dancing had Groove Mera been sung for Kolkata Knight Riders.

So when Shoaib Akhtar was being paid millions by Kolkata Knight Riders and this song came up I bet he would have danced on this track at the Eden Gardens just to impress Shahrukh jee! The PSL 6 song is edgy and cool! Here’s the KKR 2008 song 👇🏽🤢https://t.co/VRl90gdFRY — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) February 10, 2021

Actor Anoushey Ashraf commented that a difference of opinion is welcome but degrading someone’s work isn’t.

Groove Mera was dropped Saturday evening after much anticipation. It features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) on vocals. The anthem didn’t take long to go viral, with some praising it for its unique composition and others criticising it.

