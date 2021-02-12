Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Farhan Saeed, others bash Shoaib Akhtar for ridiculing Groove Mera

Akhtar called anthem the worst in PSL's history

Posted: Feb 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Farhan Saeed, others bash Shoaib Akhtar for ridiculing Groove Mera

Photo: File

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar called Groove Mera the worst song in the history of the Pakistan Super League. 

“My kids screamed when they heard Groove Mera,” Shoaib said in a video posted on Wednesday. “They have not been talking to me for three days.”

He wondered who came up with such an “awful” composition and said he will file a case against the Pakistan Cricket Board. “No disrespect to the singers because they were made to sing it. But it was very embarrassing.”

The cricketer didn’t stop there. He joked that he plays Groove Mera whenever he has to “scare his children or send them to bed on time”.

Several celebrities came forward to defend the anthem. Singer Farhan Saeed called Shoaib’s opinion “stupid” and said that Groove Mera will be a “winner in the stadiums”.

Photo: Instagram/Hello Pakistan

Haroon Shahid remarked Akhtar would have been dancing had Groove Mera been sung for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Actor Anoushey Ashraf commented that a difference of opinion is welcome but degrading someone’s work isn’t.

Photo: Instagram/Hello Pakistan

Groove Mera was dropped Saturday evening after much anticipation. It features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) on vocals. The anthem didn’t take long to go viral, with some praising it for its unique composition and others criticising it.

