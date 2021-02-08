Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife

Singer responded to a user's comment on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

Listen
Singer Falak Shabir doesn’t want you to stay on his Instagram account if you don’t like his posts. He uploaded a video on Sunday in which he can be seen holding a rose for wife Sara Khan and winking at the camera. “Coming to you, my queen,” he wrote. Falak’s surprise for Sara didn’t sit well with a user, who said the couple should “stop their everyday drama”.  Falak was quick to respond.  Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir Raqs e Bismil star Sarah had nothing but praise for Falak in an interview. “I can pursue my passion much more independently now,” said Sara. She added that Falak’s encouragement makes her happy when she is working. Sarah married Shabir in July 2020.
FaceBook WhatsApp
falak shabir sara khan troll

Singer Falak Shabir doesn’t want you to stay on his Instagram account if you don’t like his posts.

He uploaded a video on Sunday in which he can be seen holding a rose for wife Sara Khan and winking at the camera. “Coming to you, my queen,” he wrote.

Falak’s surprise for Sara didn’t sit well with a user, who said the couple should “stop their everyday drama”. 

Falak was quick to respond. 

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

Raqs e Bismil star Sarah had nothing but praise for Falak in an interview. “I can pursue my passion much more independently now,” said Sara.

She added that Falak’s encouragement makes her happy when she is working.

Sarah married Shabir in July 2020.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

One Comment

  1. jobs  February 8, 2021 3:20 pm/ Reply

    very nice sharing

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
What's the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?
What’s the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents'
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents’
Sania Mirza can't live 'with or without' Shoaib Malik
Sania Mirza can’t live ‘with or without’ Shoaib Malik
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi to premiere on Tapmad...
Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi to premiere on Tapmad TV
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
How long did it take to make Bakhtawar’s valima outfit?
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.