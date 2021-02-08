Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife

Singer Falak Shabir doesn’t want you to stay on his Instagram account if you don’t like his posts.

He uploaded a video on Sunday in which he can be seen holding a rose for wife Sara Khan and winking at the camera. “Coming to you, my queen,” he wrote.

Falak’s surprise for Sara didn’t sit well with a user, who said the couple should “stop their everyday drama”.

Falak was quick to respond.

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

Raqs e Bismil star Sarah had nothing but praise for Falak in an interview. “I can pursue my passion much more independently now,” said Sara.

She added that Falak’s encouragement makes her happy when she is working.

Sarah married Shabir in July 2020.