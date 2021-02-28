Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics

He says people shouldn't politicise his trip

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics

Photo: Twitter/Fakhr-e-Alam

Fakhr-e-Alam has come under criticism for his Gwadar trip and selling the city as a tourist spot while apparently not being cognizant of the region’s politics.

The singer has been posting video and pictures with fellow celebrities and the British High Commissioner to Pakistan enjoying at the Gwadar beach and promoting a cricket stadium there. The criticism comes amid news of fencing of Gwadar, which was opposed by Vice-Chairman Balochistan Bar Council Muneer Ahmed Kakkar and Senator Mir Kabir Mohammad Shahi. Shahi had called it a conspiracy to separate Gwadar from Balochistan.

The fencing was halted after a court ruling in a petition filed by Kakkar.

But Fakhr-e-Alam, in a video posted on his social media, said that he does not appreciate people’s political negativity and they should keep it away from his Twitter timeline. “I’m not a politician…try to do whatever we can do as citizens, contribute and make a difference.”

He added that “I don’t want to be a hostage to the past. Mistakes might have been made but that doesn’t mean that we don’t do right thing…what we can.”

He then spoke about schools in Gwadar that need improvement. The singer asked The Citizens Foundation and fellow singer Shehzad Roy to adopt three schools there.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fakhr-e-Alam gwadar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fakhr-e-alam, gwadar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer joins Peshawar Zalmi
Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage
Shahroz, Sadaf say public made them think about marriage
Mukhtar Bibi shares why she attends Aurat March
Mukhtar Bibi shares why she attends Aurat March
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
Aurat March asks for increased health budget, trans, disability rights
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers
Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer...
Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer survivor
Watch: Ranveer Singh comes up with ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ rendition
Watch: Ranveer Singh comes up with ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ rendition
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Atif Aslam releases new single ‘Raat’
Atif Aslam releases new single ‘Raat’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.