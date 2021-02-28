Fakhr-e-Alam doesn’t appreciate you schooling him on Gwadar politics

Fakhr-e-Alam has come under criticism for his Gwadar trip and selling the city as a tourist spot while apparently not being cognizant of the region’s politics.

The singer has been posting video and pictures with fellow celebrities and the British High Commissioner to Pakistan enjoying at the Gwadar beach and promoting a cricket stadium there. The criticism comes amid news of fencing of Gwadar, which was opposed by Vice-Chairman Balochistan Bar Council Muneer Ahmed Kakkar and Senator Mir Kabir Mohammad Shahi. Shahi had called it a conspiracy to separate Gwadar from Balochistan.

The fencing was halted after a court ruling in a petition filed by Kakkar.

But Fakhr-e-Alam, in a video posted on his social media, said that he does not appreciate people’s political negativity and they should keep it away from his Twitter timeline. “I’m not a politician…try to do whatever we can do as citizens, contribute and make a difference.”

He added that “I don’t want to be a hostage to the past. Mistakes might have been made but that doesn’t mean that we don’t do right thing…what we can.”

So we have spoken about Gwadar cricket & tourism but now I want to discuss some other pressing matters with all of you. I specially want to appeal to @TCFPak & my friend @ShehzadRoy Zindagi trust to help us with schools in Gwadar. Anyone else that can please reach out. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/B71rBaKFaU — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) February 28, 2021

He then spoke about schools in Gwadar that need improvement. The singer asked The Citizens Foundation and fellow singer Shehzad Roy to adopt three schools there.