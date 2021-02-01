Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Did Adnan Siddiqui hint at Mere Paas Tum Ho 2?

He shared a picture of him and Humayun Saeed

Posted: Feb 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021
Did Adnan Siddiqui hint at Mere Paas Tum Ho 2?

Photo: Humayun Saeed/ Instagram

Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to tease fans about a possible part 2 of the drama Mere Paas Tum Ho.

“What’s cooking?

Sworn enemies turning friends? Danish and Shehwar burying the hatchet? From daggers drawn to brothers in arms? Mere Paas Tum Ho part 2? Something new?” his caption read on a picture of him and Humayun Saeed.

Both were in the cast of Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Siddiqui said that the two have been asked similar questions constantly, and that has made him realise the immense love the drama has garnered.

But, bad news for the fans. It’s not getting a remake. The picture posted by Siddiqui is from a new series Law and Love, that the two will be starring in.

The actor promised his fans that it will be a “gripping” story.

Adnan Siddiqui humayun saeed Mere Paas Tum Ho
 
