Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Dia Mirza ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi

Wedding held at actor's Bandra residence

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Dia Mirza ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi

Photo: Instagram/Dia Mirza

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza exchanged wedding vows with boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Dia wore a ravishing red banarasi sari coupled with traditional jewellery and Vaibhav sported a white kurta with a beige turban.

Dia’s wedding was a private affair held at her Bandra residence, Mumbai. Besides close family members, actors Aditi Rao Hyderi and Jackky Bhagnani attended the ceremony.

Photo: Instagram/Bollywood Hungama

Dia and Vaibhav, who is an Indian businessman, had been dating for the past couple of months but kept their relationship private.

She was previously married to Sahil Sangha but parted ways with him after five years of marriage.

Dia Mirza wedding
 
