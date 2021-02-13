Churails wins big at the British Asian Media Awards

Pakistani web series Churails has won the ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year Award’ at the British Asian Media Awards 2020.

“The show received critical acclaim as it brought together diverse characters and broke stereotypes,” BAMA tweeted Thursday.

OTT Platform Show of the Year: #Churails, @ZEE5Global

Churails released globally by Zee5 is an exclusive series on the platform directed and written by #AsimAbbasi. The show received critical acclaim as it brought together diverse characters & broke stereotypes. #BAMAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/3Fp3jr7qC3 — British Asian Media Awards (@BAMawardsuk) February 11, 2021

Churails is the first Pakistan-made original series for the Indian streaming platform ZEE5 Global.

“Churails with its rich, bold narrative and the globally relevant storyline has broken stereotypes and opened up the fresh conversation around gender equality not only in South Asia but also in other markets across the globe by putting strong women at the center of its story,” said ZEE5 Global Chief Business Officer Archana Anand.

Churails aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights. It also covers issues including child abuse, sexism, and domination along with class and racial lines.

In October 2020, Churails was removed for Pakistan-based viewers from ZEE5 Global for its “vulgar” content. However, it was back on within 48 hours.

The 10-episode series stars Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi. It is written and directed by Asim Abbasi.