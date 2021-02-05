Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman makes history with double SAG Award nominations

He's been nominated in best actor, supporting actor categories

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Chadwick Boseman makes history with double SAG Award nominations

Photo: AFP

Listen
The late Chadwick Boseman earned double Screen Actors Guild award nominations Thursday, boosting hopes of posthumous Oscars glory for the trailblazing Black Panther star. Hollywood's acting union nominated Boseman for his lead role as an ambitious young horn player in 1920s blues drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and his supporting role as a Vietnam War soldier in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Both films also scored nominations for best cast—the top prize at the SAG ceremony, which like much of the Tinseltown awards calendar has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Although less high-profile than the Golden Globes nominations a day earlier, the SAG awards are seen as a stronger indicator of Oscars glory, since actors represent the largest branch of the roughly 10,000 Oscar voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.  Only two actors have ever posthumously won Oscars—Peter Finch for 1976's Network, and Heath Ledger for 2008's The Dark Knight. Boseman died at age 43 in August last year from colon cancer, a diagnosis he never publicly discussed. Boseman's co-star Viola Davis also earned a lead actress nod for Ma Rainey, putting it in a tie atop the SAG film acting nominations with Korean-American drama Minari. Minari, which follows an immigrant family who move to 1980s rural Arkansas to scrape together a new life, is hoping to emulate Parasite—which won last year's SAG best cast prize before ultimately being named the Oscars best picture. Former Walking Dead favorite Steven Yeun and veteran South Korean star Youn Yuh-jung were both recognized for the film, along with the ensemble cast. Rounding out the prestigious best cast category were a pair of 1960s-set civil rights movies: One Night in Miami and courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Netflix again dominated the film nominations with 13, while rival streamer Amazon followed with four.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Chadwick Boseman

The late Chadwick Boseman earned double Screen Actors Guild award nominations Thursday, boosting hopes of posthumous Oscars glory for the trailblazing Black Panther star.

Hollywood’s acting union nominated Boseman for his lead role as an ambitious young horn player in 1920s blues drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and his supporting role as a Vietnam War soldier in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Both films also scored nominations for best cast—the top prize at the SAG ceremony, which like much of the Tinseltown awards calendar has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although less high-profile than the Golden Globes nominations a day earlier, the SAG awards are seen as a stronger indicator of Oscars glory, since actors represent the largest branch of the roughly 10,000 Oscar voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. 

Only two actors have ever posthumously won Oscars—Peter Finch for 1976’s Network, and Heath Ledger for 2008’s The Dark Knight.

Boseman died at age 43 in August last year from colon cancer, a diagnosis he never publicly discussed.

Boseman’s co-star Viola Davis also earned a lead actress nod for Ma Rainey, putting it in a tie atop the SAG film acting nominations with Korean-American drama Minari.

Minari, which follows an immigrant family who move to 1980s rural Arkansas to scrape together a new life, is hoping to emulate Parasite—which won last year’s SAG best cast prize before ultimately being named the Oscars best picture.

Former Walking Dead favorite Steven Yeun and veteran South Korean star Youn Yuh-jung were both recognized for the film, along with the ensemble cast.

Rounding out the prestigious best cast category were a pair of 1960s-set civil rights movies: One Night in Miami and courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Netflix again dominated the film nominations with 13, while rival streamer Amazon followed with four.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
What's the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?
What’s the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?
Sania Mirza can't live 'with or without' Shoaib Malik
Sania Mirza can’t live ‘with or without’ Shoaib Malik
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train
Trailer out for Parineeti-starrer The Girl on the Train
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi to premiere on Tapmad...
Mahira Khan’s production debut Baarwan Khiladi to premiere on Tapmad TV
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.