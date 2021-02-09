Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities are mere guests at fashion shows: Imran Ashraf

Lauds models for making shows successful

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Photo: File

Actor Imran Ashraf has called fashion models the real players of ramp shows.

The Raqs e Bismil actor shared a video of himself from the Bridal Couture Week 2021, in which he is closing designer Uzma Babar’s show as a showstopper amidst a thunderous applause. 

“This applause is solely for the models of the fashion week,” he wrote. “You [models] deserve all the credit for making the show successful.”

Photo: Instagram/Imran Ashraf

He added that celebrities are “mere guests” at fashion events and that it’s the models who deserve all the appreciation. “They are the real kings and queens”.

Imran has been receiving praise for his role in Raqs e Bismil opposite Sara Khan. It also stars Anoushay Abbasi, Mehmood Aslam, Saleem Miraj, Momin Saqib, Nida Mumtaz, Furqan Qureshi and Gul-e-Rana.

