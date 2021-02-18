Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video

Bollywood actors too couldn’t keep away from the viral ‘pawri’ trend.

“Yeh hum hain [this is us],” Randeep says, panning the phone to a group of men behind him. “Yeh hamare log hain [these are our people], aur yeh shoot per party horhi hai [and we have a party going on at shoot].” The children cheer in the background as the video ends.

Randeep was shooting at a school for his upcoming debut web series Inspector Avinash, according to Hindustan Times.

Shahid Kapoor also posted a video with his friends.

The trend was started by a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, whose 15-second video went viral after it was posted on February 6. Hundreds of recreations flooded social media, including those from celebrities and cricketers.

The original video has crossed five million views on Instagram, and its remake has over two million hits.

Indian YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate’s pawri mashup has amassed 18 million views in just five days.