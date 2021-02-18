Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video

Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor pawri it up

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video

Screengrab: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actors too couldn’t keep away from the viral ‘pawri’ trend.

“Yeh hum hain [this is us],” Randeep says, panning the phone to a group of men behind him. “Yeh hamare log hain [these are our people], aur yeh shoot per party horhi hai [and we have a party going on at shoot].” The children cheer in the background as the video ends.

Randeep was shooting at a school for his upcoming debut web series Inspector Avinash, according to Hindustan Times.

Shahid Kapoor also posted a video with his friends.

The trend was started by a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, whose 15-second video went viral after it was posted on February 6. Hundreds of recreations flooded social media, including those from celebrities and cricketers. 

The original video has crossed five million views on Instagram, and its remake has over two million hits.

Indian YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate’s pawri mashup has amassed 18 million views in just five days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dananeer mobeen pawri randeep hooda
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
raqs e bismil episode 6, raqs e bismil episode 6 promo, raqs e bismil cast, raqse bismil episode 8, raqs bismil
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Atif Aslam, Syra Yousuf come together for ‘Raat’
Atif Aslam, Syra Yousuf come together for ‘Raat’
Abrarul Haq to 'fulfil' mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream
Abrarul Haq to ‘fulfil’ mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.