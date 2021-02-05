Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Bilal Saeed assaults woman, says he had no other option

Video goes viral

A video of singer Bilal Saeed went viral on Thursday in which he can be seen assaulting his brother and a woman. The Baari singer topped Twitter trends after thousands of users reacted to his video. In the video, personnel of the Dolphin Force can be seen trying to stop Bilal, but he couldn't control himself. He keeps slapping and kicking his brother and the woman.  Bilal responded to the video and said there’s “no option than to react when [a person's] safety is jeopardised”.  When the safety and dignity of a person is violated and jeopardized over and over again, he unfortunately is left with no option but to react. — Bilal Saeed (@Bilalsaeedmusic) February 4, 2021 Bilal said he is a believer of peace, but also believes in establishing boundaries when peace is compromised. Every human has the right to live with dignity and security, regardless of gender. I am a believer of peace, however I also believe in establishing boundaries when that peace is repeatedly compromised by another, regardless of gender. — Bilal Saeed (@Bilalsaeedmusic) February 4, 2021 He also uploaded a video to Facebook, in which he is showing around his vandalised home. "This is just a glimpse of what I have suffered," he wrote. " It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened. " Bilal Saeed has come forward with his side of the story after a video of him in a physical altercation went viral. What do you think? #BilalSaeed @Bilalsaeedmusic pic.twitter.com/pMHLuYTQEk — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) February 4, 2021 He added that he is not proud of what he has done, but it was his "reaction to torture and blackmail".
Bilal Saeed viral video

