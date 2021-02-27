Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali come together for ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Film will be directed by Nabeel Qureshi

Posted: Feb 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali come together for ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Photo: Instagram/Maria B

Actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Ali are all set to grace the big screen with their upcoming film Khel Khel Mein.

“Working with the finest producer-director duo in the country for the first time,” Bilal said on Friday. “Let’s meet at the theatre this time.”

Photo: Instagram/Bilal Abbas Khan

Sajal also shared a photo of the film’s script and wrote: “Bismillah.”

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ahad Mir

Khel Khel Mein will be directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza under Filmwala Pictures. They have delivered hit movies such as Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, Load Wedding and Actor in Law.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced. 

Bilal is being seen in drama serial Dunk opposite Sana Javed. Sajal, on the other hand, is busy with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It, produced by Jemima Khan. The two were last seen together in HUM TV’s O Rangreza (2017 to 2018). 

Bilal Abbas Khan Sajal Aly
 
