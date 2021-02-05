Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents'

She tied the knot on Jan 29

Feb 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bakhtawar reveals how her wedding was similar to her parents’

Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto

A new video from Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding is all about a father’s love for his daughter.

It was uploaded on Thursday by Bakhtawar.

In the video, her father and former president Asif Ali Zardari can be seen holding a mirror before the couple for the face viewing ritual. He then raises Bakhtawar’s dupatta.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House, Karachi, on January 29. Mehmood is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary.

The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They manage a range of businesses.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari mahmood chaudhry
 
