Did Bakhtawar drive husband Mahmood Chaudhry to Garhi Khuda Baksh?

Mahmood Chaudhry posted a picture Tuesday with wife Bakhtawar Bhutto in the driving seat, saying they are off to Garhi Khuda Bakshsh.

They visited Larkana to offer Fateha at Benazir Bhutto’s grave.

Photo: Instagram/Mahmood Chaudhry

In Garhi Khuda Baksh, the couple laid flowers on Benazir Bhutto’s grave and recited the Quran.

Photo: Instagram/Mahmood Chaudhry

Photo: Instagram/Mahmood Chaudhry

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood at Bilawal House, Karachi on January 29. Mehmood is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They manage a diverse range of businesses.