Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress

She wore a red dress and a green dupatta

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress

Photo: @bakhtawarbz/ Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto looked regal in her wedding pictures shared earlier, and now she has shared her mehndi look too.

She shared a picture of her with husband Mehmood Chaudhry on Instagram. She is wearing a red dress by Zara Shahjahan, and a green and yellow dupatta. Chaudhry wore an off-white shalwar kazeem along with a shawl.

Related: Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding

The makeup was by Shamain Salon.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mehmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House, Karachi on Friday. She was gifted a brand new house by father Asif Zardari, which has been constructed within the Bilawal House in Karachi’s Clifton.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar's wedding
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar’s wedding
Sarah Khan regrets playing the weak woman in Mere Bewafa
Sarah Khan regrets playing the weak woman in Mere Bewafa
Abrar ul Haq's new song is all about Imran Khan
Abrar ul Haq’s new song is all about Imran Khan
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for Rajkummar Rao
Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for Rajkummar Rao
Hadiqa Kiani's Qawwali racks up a million views after release
Hadiqa Kiani’s Qawwali racks up a million views after release
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
The BeGunah child accused of sexual assault
The BeGunah child accused of sexual assault
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.