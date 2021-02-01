Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress

Bakhtawar Bhutto looked regal in her wedding pictures shared earlier, and now she has shared her mehndi look too.

She shared a picture of her with husband Mehmood Chaudhry on Instagram. She is wearing a red dress by Zara Shahjahan, and a green and yellow dupatta. Chaudhry wore an off-white shalwar kazeem along with a shawl.

The makeup was by Shamain Salon.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mehmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House, Karachi on Friday. She was gifted a brand new house by father Asif Zardari, which has been constructed within the Bilawal House in Karachi’s Clifton.