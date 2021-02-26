Ayesha Omar to launch her beauty line on Women’s Day

Ayesha Omar couldn’t have chosen a better date to launch her first beauty line.

“[I have] been working on something very close to my heart,” Ayesha said on Wednesday. “Can’t wait to share it with you.”

Screengrab: Instagram

She has named her brand Ayesha.O.Beauty, which will be launched on March 8, Women’s Day. It is an organic line.

“If you’re on a quest to embrace nature truly, you’d want to watch out for what we have in store for you,” she said.

A social media page has been set up for Ayesha.O.Beauty, where the actor has been sharing promotional videos featuring herself.