Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Ayesha Omar to launch her beauty line on Women’s Day

It is an organic line

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ayesha Omar to launch her beauty line on Women’s Day

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar couldn’t have chosen a better date to launch her first beauty line.

“[I have] been working on something very close to my heart,” Ayesha said on Wednesday. “Can’t wait to share it with you.”

Screengrab: Instagram

She has named her brand Ayesha.O.Beauty, which will be launched on March 8, Women’s Day. It is an organic line. 

“If you’re on a quest to embrace nature truly, you’d want to watch out for what we have in store for you,” she said.

A social media page has been set up for Ayesha.O.Beauty, where the actor has been sharing promotional videos featuring herself.

