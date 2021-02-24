Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Ayesha Omar joins Dananeer for a weekend ‘pawri’

What you’re doing is special, she says

Posted: Feb 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Ayesha Omar joins Dananeer for a weekend ‘pawri’

Actor Ayesha Omar spent her Saturday night ‘pawri-ing’ it up with influencer Dananeer Mobeen and her sister Nafayal. 

“Love you, Dananeer, and your beautiful sister,” Ayesha said on Tuesday. “It was absolutely lovely meeting you and “pawri-ing” with you.”

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

In a video posted by Ayesha, the three are wearing the #Pawrihoraihai t-shirts. “Yeh hum hain aur yehn hamari t-shirts hain,” said Ayesha (this is us and these are our t-shirts).

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

The pawri trend started after Dananeer’s five-second video, posted on February 6, went viral. She had made it on a lark by the roadside in Nathia Gali during a trip with her friends. Hundreds of re-creations flooded social media, including those from celebrities and cricketers. 

The original video has crossed seven million views on Instagram, and its remake has over four million hits. Dananeer’s followers have also crossed a million on Instagram.

