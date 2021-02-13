Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Atif Aslam, Syra Yousuf come together for ‘Raat’

Their fans are excited

Atif Aslam, Syra Yousuf come together for ‘Raat’

Photo: Instagram/Atif Aslam

Singer Atif Aslam will soon be sharing the screen with Syra Yousuf.

The two will star together in the video of the singer’s upcoming single ‘Raat’. On Friday, Atif posted a teaser of Raat and asked followers to subscribe to his YouTube channel for more details.

Syra also shared the teaser and wrote: “Coming soon.”

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

The music video has been directed by Yasir Jaswal.

This is the first time that Syra and Atif are coming together for a project. Their fans said they can’t wait to see them together.

Atif made his acting debut in 2011 with Shoaib Mansoor’s critically-acclaimed Bol. Syra has acted in Chalay Thay Saath (2017) and Project Ghazi (2019).

Atif Aslam syra yousif
 
