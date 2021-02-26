Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Atif Aslam releases new single ‘Raat’

Video to feature Syra Yousuf, Mansha Pasha

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Atif Aslam releases new single ‘Raat’

Photo: Instagram/Atif Aslam

Singer Atif Aslam has released his highly-anticipated single Raat

“Wait no more!” Atif said on Thursday. “Dropping the glimpse of the most awaited track Raat.”

In a second teaser posted an hour before this announcement, Atif can be seen with actor Mansha Pasha.

“Any guesses what the song is about?” he wrote. “Be on the lookout for the audio track releasing soon.”

On February 11, Atif shared the first teaser for Raat, which featured actor Syra Yousuf, and asked his fans to subscribe to his channel for more details.

The music video has been directed by Yasir Jaswal and will also feature model Kiran Malik.

