Atif Aslam releases new single ‘Raat’

Singer Atif Aslam has released his highly-anticipated single Raat.

“Wait no more!” Atif said on Thursday. “Dropping the glimpse of the most awaited track Raat.”

In a second teaser posted an hour before this announcement, Atif can be seen with actor Mansha Pasha.

“Any guesses what the song is about?” he wrote. “Be on the lookout for the audio track releasing soon.”

Here’s another teaser of the brand new single, Raat. Any guesses what the song is about? Be on the lookout for the audio track releasing soon!

Make sure you don’t miss any updates by subscribing to our YouTube channel: https://t.co/yNfhkxhcqK@YasirJaswal @manshapasha #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/77iJvgtkzA — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) February 25, 2021

On February 11, Atif shared the first teaser for Raat, which featured actor Syra Yousuf, and asked his fans to subscribe to his channel for more details.

The music video has been directed by Yasir Jaswal and will also feature model Kiran Malik.