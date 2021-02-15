Atif Aslam, Humaima Malick to perform at PSL6 opening ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board has revealed the line up for the opening ceremony of PSL6 and it’s got some big names.

Singer Atif Aslam and rapper Imran Khan will be marking their debuts at the Pakistan Super League’s opening ceremony on February 20 [Saturday], PCB stated Sunday.

Actor Humaima Malick will also perform during the ceremony.

Others performing at the PSL6 opening include folksinger Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus), who have also sung this year’s official anthem Groove Mera.

The PCB said that the opening will be an “entertainment-packed” event.

“This year’s opening ceremony promises to be really exciting, especially with the state-of-the-art technology being used to create this [exciting] experience for Pakistani fans,” said PCB Commercial Director Babar Hamid. Some parts of the show were filmed at a high-end studio in Turkey.

There were speculations that Ali Zafar would be part of PSL’s opening, but the singer set the record straight about it on Sunday.

I will not be performing at the opening ceremony. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 14, 2021

Viewers can watch the ceremony on PTV and Geo Super.