Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Atif Aslam, Humaima Malick to perform at PSL6 opening ceremony

Line up also features 'Groove Mera' singers, rapper Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Atif Aslam, Humaima Malick to perform at PSL6 opening ceremony

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has revealed the line up for the opening ceremony of PSL6 and it’s got some big names.

Singer Atif Aslam and rapper Imran Khan will be marking their debuts at the Pakistan Super League’s opening ceremony on February 20 [Saturday], PCB stated Sunday.

Actor Humaima Malick will also perform during the ceremony.

Others performing at the PSL6 opening include folksinger Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus), who have also sung this year’s official anthem Groove Mera

The PCB said that the opening will be an “entertainment-packed” event.

“This year’s opening ceremony promises to be really exciting, especially with the state-of-the-art technology being used to create this [exciting] experience for Pakistani fans,” said PCB Commercial Director Babar Hamid. Some parts of the show were filmed at a high-end studio in Turkey.

There were speculations that Ali Zafar would be part of PSL’s opening, but the singer set the record straight about it on Sunday.

Viewers can watch the ceremony on PTV and Geo Super.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atif Aslam groove mera psl6
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
raqs e bismil episode 6, raqs e bismil episode 6 promo, raqs e bismil cast, raqse bismil episode 8, raqs bismil
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo...
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo Lal
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Falak Shabbir gets trolled for expressing love for his wife
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.