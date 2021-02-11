Asma Jahangir remembered on third death anniversary

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Today is the second death anniversary of Asma Jahangir, a human rights activist who was known for her bravery both in the courts and on the streets.

Asma

Jahangir passed away after a cardiac arrest in Lahore. She was 66.

She was the

first woman to become President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of

Pakistan, beside heading the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Asma Jahangir was also known for her advocacy of issues like minorities’ rights and women’s rights. She spoken openly against the military establishment, and for rights of the Baloch and Kashmiris.

In 2014, she called on Pakistan's top clerics and Islamic parties to speak against the misuse of blasphemy laws. She said this could help reverse a rising tide of mob killings.

Asma Jahangir was a friend of people of Kashmir & struggled 4 their right 2 self determination.If alive she would have led protests to demand release of YasinMalik,Mirwaiz OmarFarooq,MehboobaMufti & all political prisoners imprisoned.https://t.co/aK8nAwWUnc #KashmirSolidarityDay — AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Asma Jahangir's Law Firm (@Asma_Jahangir) February 5, 2021

'The idea of establishing an independent human rights commission in Pakistan was first shared among friends by the late Iqbal Haider (lawyer & former senator). It was Asma Jahangir who made it happen. She was a doer.' Hina Jilani#AsmaJahangir@HRCP87 pic.twitter.com/agfAT9astF — Asad Jamal (@LegalPolitical) February 11, 2021

Remembering the fearless #AsmaJahangir. Struggle for human rights hasn't been the same without her. The void created by her sudden passing may never be filled but the courage she instilled in the HR advocates and the common people shall keep the flame burning. pic.twitter.com/RAjTjL7Vr6 — Sukhdev (@SukhdevHemnani_) February 11, 2021

Asma Jahangir was a global icon, the US government had said on her death.

Terming her as a ‘global icon’ in human rights, then US Department of State spokesperson recounted Jahangir’s services for Pakistan as the founder and chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

“Most recently, she served as UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, tirelessly fighting on behalf of the Iranian people as they demanded freedom, dignity, and human rights.”