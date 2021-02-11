Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Asma Jahangir remembered on third death anniversary

The fearless human rights activist died at 66

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Today is the second death anniversary of Asma Jahangir, a human rights activist who was known for her bravery both in the courts and on the streets.

Jahangir passed away after a cardiac arrest in Lahore. She was 66.

first woman to become President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of

Pakistan, beside heading the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Related: Asma Jahangir: Her life in pictures

Asma Jahangir was also known for her advocacy of issues like minorities’ rights and women’s rights. She spoken openly against the military establishment, and for rights of the Baloch and Kashmiris.

In 2014, she called on Pakistan's top clerics and Islamic parties to speak against the misuse of blasphemy laws. She said this could help reverse a rising tide of mob killings.

Asma Jahangir was a global icon, the US government had said on her death.

Terming her as a ‘global icon’ in human rights, then US Department of State spokesperson recounted Jahangir’s services for Pakistan as the founder and chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

“Most recently, she served as UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, tirelessly fighting on behalf of the Iranian people as they demanded freedom, dignity, and human rights.”

