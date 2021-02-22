Amna Ilyas is tired of trolls discussing her cleavage

Model Amna Ilyas had to rewrite the caption for one of her posts to tell trolls she was tired of them discussing her cleavage.

“I am tired of thinking why my cleavage is the only thing being discussed in the comments section,” said Amna on Friday. “You don’t like my hair and makeup, gajra, earrings or embroidery on the blouse?”

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

Amna posted photos from a shoot for designer Erum Khan, in which she can be seen wearing a plum-coloured saree with silver-and-gold embroidery.

But the moral police were quick to criticise her for what they said was a “revealing blouse”.

“There are so many recurring calamities in the world,” wrote the Baaji actor. “But it’s hilarious that my cleavage has topped them all.”

Photo: Instagram/Amna Ilyas

She remarked that the nation should focus on real issues and not body parts.

Amna has been vocal about a number of social issues on Instagram such as the fake charity culture and Pakistanis’ obsession with fair complexion. She often posts videos highlighting these issues to create awareness.