HOME > Entertainment

Ali Gul Pir mourns ‘four trees’ destroyed in Indian airstrike

Surprise Day is being celebrated in Pakistan today

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Ali Gul Pir mourns ‘four trees’ destroyed in Indian airstrike

Photo: YouTube/DBTV

The tea served to Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in Pakistan may have turned two years old today, but for rapper Ali Gul Pir it’s still fantastic.

“Two years ago we lost four trees in a terrorist attack,” said Ali on Friday. “Here’s my tribute to them.”

He shared a teaser for his new song Chaar Darkht (four trees), which opens with the words: “How do I forget what happened two years ago?”

The song, featuring Nimra Rafiq, is a humorous take on the incident, with Ali taking jibes at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami, who are both known for their jingoistic remarks against Pakistan. The title refers to Pakistan Army’s claims that what India had destroyed in Pakistan were just “four trees”.

Abhinandan was captured after his plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019. In a video released by the Inter Services Public Relations, the pilot, holding a cup of tea, was having a friendly conversation with a Pakistani officer.

“The tea is fantastic,” Abhinandan replied when he was asked how he found it.

Social media is celebrating Surprise Day today, Saturday, which has also topped Twitter trends in Pakistan.

 
