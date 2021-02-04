Ali Gul Pir is curious about Kangana Ranaut’s ‘porn singers’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has a bizarre new addition to her vocabulary and Ali Gul Pir is curious about it.

After calling Rihanna a “fool” for questioning why the world is not talking about farmers protesting in India, Kangana has launched another attack on the singer. She said Rihanna can’t sell her music without incorporating “adult content” in it.

Someone who can’t sell music without making it sensual/adult. Unlike classical and genuine singers where body is of no consequence. A porn singer is hugely dependent on his/her flesh show off, private parts exposure and mediocre talent.This makes them absolutely massy, and junk. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Ali, who had neither seen nor heard of such a profession, requested Kangana to explain what a porn singer’s job is.

Porn singer? Is that a singer who makes music for porn films only. They will refuse to sing for normal films? Please explain further. I didn’t know such a niche existed, just curious — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) February 3, 2021

On Monday, Rihanna tweeted why nobody was talking about protesting Indian farmers. Soon after, her replies were filled with messages from mostly unverified Twitter accounts from India that said that she tweeted that because she has taken money from Pakistan.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector, AFP reported.

One rally last week turned into a deadly rampage. Since then, police have detained dozens of farmers.

The protests have divided the country, with several accusing the protestors of having an anti-state agenda. The government also cut off internet in the capital New Delhi in a bid to stop protests, international media has reported.