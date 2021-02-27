Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Ahmad Ali Butt opens up about his Covid-19 experience

He's been in quarantine for almost two weeks

Posted: Feb 27, 2021
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Ahmad Ali Butt opens up about his Covid-19 experience

Photo: Instagram/Ahmad Ali Butt

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt has opened up about his experience with Covid-19 in a foreign country.

“I have been in quarantine for a better two weeks of my life in a country not my own and people who didn’t understand me,” said Ahmad.

Although the actor had decent food arrangement and accommodation, it was the most challenging experience of his life. He didn’t name the country.

Photo: Ahmad Ali Butt

“The isolation was something I wasn’t prepared for at all,” he said, adding that he would never like to remember those days.

He is back in Pakistan with his family and recovering.

In November last year, Ahmad announced that he had started shooting for Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi in the UK, with actors Neeru Bajwa, Gippy Grewal and Annu Kapoor.

Photo: Instagram/Ahmad Ali Butt

The film will release on Eid ul Adha this year.

