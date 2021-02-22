Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Actors should get paid for reruns: Mikaal Zulfiqar

His 2015 drama is on-air again

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Actors should get paid for reruns: Mikaal Zulfiqar

Photo: Instagram/Mikaal Zulfiqar

Actor Mikaal Zulfiqar believes the broadcasters should pay actors for the reruns of their dramas.

“If only we got paid for reruns,” said Mikaal, “[we] would never have to work another day in life.”

On Sunday, the actor posted a photo of his 2015 drama Diyar e Dil being rerun on HUM TV. 

Photo: Instagram/Mikaal Zulfiqar

“HUM TV is airing Diyar e Dil for the umpteenth time,” he wrote. 

Photo: Instagram/Mikaal Zulfiqar

Mikaal also called for a movement to pay actors royalties when their work is aired again.

Photo: Instagram/Mikaal Zulfiqar

Actor Yasir Hussain supported Mikaal and thanked him for speaking out on this issue.

“Thank God a senior actor talked about it,” Yasir wrote. “Mikaal, you have rocked it.”

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Several TV actors have been breaking their silence over unpaid salaries lately. Veteran actor Noman Ejaz said in an interview that two private channels have yet to pay him Rs65 million. 

“I’m sorry, but we artists are working like donkeys nowadays,” said Noman, accusing broadcasters of not releasing salaries on time.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mikaal zulfiqaar Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Bollywood celebs recreate viral ‘pawri’ video
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Peshawar Zalmi releases official anthem for PSL6
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj's father in hit-and-run
Driver arrested for killing Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Jemima Khan shares glimpses from shoot with Sajal Ali
Teaser released for Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’
Teaser released for Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.