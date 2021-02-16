Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Abrarul Haq to ‘fulfil’ mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream

Climber has been missing since Feb 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Abrarul Haq to ‘fulfil’ mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream

Photo: File

Singer Abrarul Haque is here to make the missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream come true.

“I have just heard that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission,” said Abrar on Monday. “Therefore, we have decided to fulfil his dream.”

Sadpara was born in a village outside Skardu. 

Earlier this month, Sadpara, his son Sajid, John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto attempted to climb the K2 in winter.

K2 summit: Army launches another search operation for Sadpara, team
Photo: AFP

Sajid was forced to turn around on February 5 after his oxygen tank regulator malfunctioned at the Bottleneck — the most technical part of the climb.

The climbers lost contact with the base camp after Sajid’s return. A search for the missing mountaineers is still on.

But Sajid believes his father and his teammates met with an accident after summiting the mountain.

FaceBook WhatsApp
abrar ul haq Ali Sadpara
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
raqs e bismil episode 6, raqs e bismil episode 6 promo, raqs e bismil cast, raqse bismil episode 8, raqs bismil
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs a deal with Ertugrul actor
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah's rise to fame
Raaz trailer shows Hareem Shah’s rise to fame
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Naseebo Lal is the queen of PSL, says Hira Mani
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Was Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding outfit made of gold and diamonds?
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Hania Aamir has a message for Wikipedia
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo...
Receiving a lot of love for PSL6 anthem, says Naseebo Lal
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Fawad Chaudhry’s wife debuts at Bridal Couture Week
Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender
Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.