Abrarul Haq to ‘fulfil’ mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream

Climber has been missing since Feb 5
Singer Abrarul Haque is here to make the missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s dream come true.
“I have just heard that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission,” said Abrar on Monday. “Therefore, we have decided to fulfil his dream.”
— Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) February 15, 2021
Sadpara was born in a village outside Skardu.
Earlier this month, Sadpara, his son Sajid, John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto attempted to climb the K2 in winter.
Sajid was forced to turn around on February 5 after his oxygen tank regulator malfunctioned at the Bottleneck — the most technical part of the climb.
The climbers lost contact with the base camp after Sajid’s return. A search for the missing mountaineers is still on.
But Sajid believes his father and his teammates met with an accident after summiting the mountain.