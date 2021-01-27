Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for Rajkummar Rao

Rao thanked her with a repost

Posted: Jan 27, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas is all praise for Rajkummar Rao

Photo: File

Zara Noor Abbas is in awe of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao after watching his latest film The White Tiger.

The Ehd e Wafa actor called the film a “masterpiece” and urged her fans to watch it. She also tagged Rao in her Instagram story.

Photo: Zara Noor Abbas/Instagram

In response, Rao reposted Abbas’ story and thanked her for the praise.

Photo: Zara Noor Abbas/Instagram

The White Tiger stars Gourav Adarsh and Priyanka Chopra, who is also the film’s executive producer. This is Rao’s first onscreen appearance with Chopra. 

Singer Nick Jonas, Chopra’s husband, requested his fans to watch the movie and said he was “incredibly proud” of her.

The White Tiger is based on author Aravind Adiga’s 2008 Booker Prize-winning novel, and chronicles the rags-to-riches life of a sweet-maker Balram Halwai.

It was released on January 22 on Netflix.

Bollywood Rajkumar Rao Zara Noor Abbas
 
