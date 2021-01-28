Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share

It's the happiest day of his life

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share

Photo: Zaid Ali/Instagram

Pakistani YouTuber Zaid Ali has revealed that he is expecting his first child with wife Yumnah Ali.

Zaid posted a photo of himself and wife Yumna Ali celebrating the news against a backdrop of colourful balloons. 

“Today is the happiest day of my life,” he wrote.

Wishes poured in as Ali’s fans congratulated him.

Zaid’s sister Amna Tahir expressed her excitement at the news and said she can’t wait to “spoil the baby”, to which Zaid replied she is going to be an amazing phuppo (aunt).

Zaid Ali tied the knot with Yumnah Shahid in 2017.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan yumna ali Zaid Ali
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ghissi pitti muhabbat cast, ghisi piti mohabbat, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan drama list, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan wedding pics, ghisi piti mohabbat cast name, ramsha khan interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Hadiqa Kiani's Qawwali racks up a million views after release
Hadiqa Kiani’s Qawwali racks up a million views after release
WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film
WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.