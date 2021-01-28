Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share

Pakistani YouTuber Zaid Ali has revealed that he is expecting his first child with wife Yumnah Ali.

Zaid posted a photo of himself and wife Yumna Ali celebrating the news against a backdrop of colourful balloons.

“Today is the happiest day of my life,” he wrote.

Wishes poured in as Ali’s fans congratulated him.

Zaid’s sister Amna Tahir expressed her excitement at the news and said she can’t wait to “spoil the baby”, to which Zaid replied she is going to be an amazing phuppo (aunt).

Zaid Ali tied the knot with Yumnah Shahid in 2017.