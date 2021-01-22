Women are crazy for Imran Khan’s lookalike

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Shah Hussain, whose video went viral this week, said he gets hit on a lot by women around him because he looks like Imran Khan.

Hussain was recorded travelling at the back of a Chingchi in Sialkot and the video quickly went viral. People started calling him “Sialkot ka Imran Khan (Sialkot’s Imran Khan)”.

Hussain is from Swat and moves to Sialkot in the winter

season when snowfall brings the city to the halt and there are no employment opportunities.

Many young people from Swat move to other cities at this time to find temporary

jobs. Hussain is in Sialkot to sell fruits.

He said that he is a fan of Imran Khan, and wishes to meet him.