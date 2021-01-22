Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Women are crazy for Imran Khan’s lookalike

He's called "Sialkot Ka Imran Khan"

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Shah Hussain, whose video went viral this week, said he gets hit on a lot by women around him because he looks like Imran Khan.

Hussain was recorded travelling at the back of a Chingchi in Sialkot and the video quickly went viral. People started calling him “Sialkot ka Imran Khan (Sialkot’s Imran Khan)”.

Hussain is from Swat and moves to Sialkot in the winter

season when snowfall brings the city to the halt and there are no employment opportunities.

Many young people from Swat move to other cities at this time to find temporary

jobs. Hussain is in Sialkot to sell fruits.

He said that he is a fan of Imran Khan, and wishes to meet him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ghissi pitti muhabbat cast, ghisi piti mohabbat, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan drama list, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan wedding pics, ghisi piti mohabbat cast name, ramsha khan interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar's voice
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again
Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.