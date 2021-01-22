Will Esra Bilgiç represent Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6?

Speculations are rife that Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç will be representing Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League.

Bilgiç, who plays Halime Hatun in the popular drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, tweeted in July last year that she would be sharing “good news” with her followers, tagging Peshawar Zalmi Chairperson Javed Afridi.

I will be sharing some good news with you soon. @JAfridi10 @PeshawarZalmi — Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) July 5, 2020

Now, she has shared a photo of the Islamia College Peshawar on Twitter, which left her fans speculating whether she was in Peshawar. It was retweeted by Afridi.

The City of Flowers. pic.twitter.com/N2HnVrzj0c — Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) January 19, 2021

Last year, Afridi had asked his followers’ opinions on Diriliş: Ertuğrul‘s lead actor Angin Altin joining Peshawar Zalmi as a brand ambassador.

WHAT IF #ErtugrulGhazi JOIN PESHAWAR ZALMI AS A BRAND AMBASADOR ❓ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) June 30, 2020

Bilgiç has visited Pakistan previously and worked with several brands, including Khaadi.