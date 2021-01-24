WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film

Chaudhry Aslam, the feared Karachi police official who was killed in an attack, is getting a film made on his life. He is played in Chaudhry The Martyr by Tariq Islam, a former policeman who used to work under him.

Director Azeem Sajjad confirmed this to SAMAA Digital. The film has famous actors like Shamoon Abbasi and Saleem Mairaj. Model Zara Abid is a part of the cast too.

The film’s trailer has just been released — and it’s wild. It has women belly-dancing for some reason, various shots of policemen busy chasing criminals in black Vigos, or presenting them in courts when they’re not killed in an encounter. At the forefront is Aslam.

Tariq Islam manages to look a lot like Aslam. He has a white beard, wears a white shalwar kameez that would remind you of Aslam, but has flat acting and expressions.

Islam told SAMAA Digital that the producer approached him over two years back about a possible film on the slain policeman. Former Sindh police chief Kaleem Imam supported the project, and DIG Maqsood Memon has lent creative help.

The filmmakers held a ceremony in Karachi for the trailer’s release, where senior police officials, including Maqsood Memon, were present.

Chaudhry’s Aslam widow Noreen Aslam thanked the film’s producer for the project. She recalled how her husband was fearless in the face of terrorism.

Chaudhry Aslam, infamously known as the “encounter specialist”, was feared by terrorists and gangsters alike. He killed at least 80 suspected terrorists and arrested many high-profile criminals in his 30-year career.

Aslam was killed in January 2014 in a remote-controlled bomb attack at Lyari Expressway in Karachi.