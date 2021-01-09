Watch a groom’s wedding night woes in Lambee Raat

Award-winning short film Lambee Raat has been released on YouTube by See Prime.

From pulling a kid out from under the bed and throwing him out to fixing the bolt on the door, Lambee Raat’s wretched groom barely gets a chance to raise his bride’s ghoongat on their wedding night.

The dark comedy shows what the first night of a married couple looks like in a desi household.

Directed by Syed Ramil Ahsan, Lambee Raat features Saleem Miraj and Kisa Zehra in lead roles. It is written by Ammar Chishti.

The film won the First Judges Award for best acting and sound effects at DICE CAM 2018, a short film festival and digital platform.