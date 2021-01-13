TikTok star Hareem Shah to debut in web series

Hareem Shah is all set to enter the world of film as the lead actress in Raz.

Raz is a web series written by Mansoor Saeed, produced by Farhan Gohar and directed by Asad Ali Zaidi. The series will air on UrduFlix, an OTT platform expected to launch at the end of January.

Shah rose to fame after she amassed over five million followers on Tik Tok. Last year, she was among the key voices objecting to the short-lived ban on Tik Tok by the Pakistani government.

She had stirred controversy after being linked to various politicians, including Sheikh Rasheed and Farooq Sattar.