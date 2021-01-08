Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2

Film expected to hit screens this summer

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2

Photo: File

A teaser of K.G.F Chapter 2, a highly anticipated Indian flick starring actor Sanjay Dutt and South Indian star Yash’s, released Thursday night. It had 17 million views in just 12 hours.

The teaser was slated to release on Friday [today] to mark Yash’s 35th birthday, but it was leaked hours before its launch. The makers dropped it shortly after.

K.G.F Chapter 2 tells the story of a feared criminal Rocky, played by Yash, and his desire to take over the gold mines of Kolar, which results in a turf war. Kolar is a city in the Indian state of Karnataka.

It is directed by Prashanth Neel, and features Dutt as antagonist Adheera, and also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, and Rao Ramesh among others. 

Taking to Twitter, Yash said: “Some people wanted to leak the teaser and I don’t know what their intentions were. But I will not worry about it.” He apologised to his fans who were waiting for the teaser to release today. 

“Please show us your love and support like always,” Yash said.


KGF Chapter 1 was released in 2018 and was the first Kannada film to cross INR250 billion at the box office. The sequel is set to hit screens this summer. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
KGF chapter 2 teaser
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
KP approves Rs23.5m to buy Peshawar homes of Bollywood greats
KP approves Rs23.5m to buy Peshawar homes of Bollywood greats
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Brothers from Karachi make amazing lamps, robots from pipes
Brothers from Karachi make amazing lamps, robots from pipes
Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy
Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy
Mira Sethi’s book makes it to Vogue 2021 list
Mira Sethi’s book makes it to Vogue 2021 list
Video: Sleepy Marshmallows makes children stars of their own stories
Video: Sleepy Marshmallows makes children stars of their own stories
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.