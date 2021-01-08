Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2

A teaser of K.G.F Chapter 2, a highly anticipated Indian flick starring actor Sanjay Dutt and South Indian star Yash’s, released Thursday night. It had 17 million views in just 12 hours.

The teaser was slated to release on Friday [today] to mark Yash’s 35th birthday, but it was leaked hours before its launch. The makers dropped it shortly after.

K.G.F Chapter 2 tells the story of a feared criminal Rocky, played by Yash, and his desire to take over the gold mines of Kolar, which results in a turf war. Kolar is a city in the Indian state of Karnataka.

It is directed by Prashanth Neel, and features Dutt as antagonist Adheera, and also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, and Rao Ramesh among others.

Taking to Twitter, Yash said: “Some people wanted to leak the teaser and I don’t know what their intentions were. But I will not worry about it.” He apologised to his fans who were waiting for the teaser to release today.

“Please show us your love and support like always,” Yash said.



KGF Chapter 1 was released in 2018 and was the first Kannada film to cross INR250 billion at the box office. The sequel is set to hit screens this summer.