Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Entertainment

Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train

It will be released on February 26

Posted: Jan 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train

Photo: The Girl On The Train/YouTube

Netflix released on Tuesday a teaser for Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming thriller The Girl On The Train. It amassed over a million views on YouTube in just one day.

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary, Bollywood Hungama reported

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl On The Train is an official remake of the 2016 American film of the same name starring Emily Blunt. It is based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel.

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra shared the teaser on her Instagram to give her a shout-out. “Proud of my girl, can’t wait to see more,” she wrote.

Photo courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Photo courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

“I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story,” said Dasgupta. “There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into this thriller — rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don’t see things.”

He added that working on the film was a “fruitful” experience, hoping the audience would be excited to watch it.

The film was scheduled for a theatrical release in May 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. It was filmed in London last year.

It will now be released on February 26.

Parineeti was last seen in action comedy Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra in 2019.

 
RELATED STORIES

