Team Tandav apologises to Indian public for hurting Hindu sentiments

The makers and actors of Indian web series Tandav apologised on Monday after facing backlash for its “anti-Hindu content”.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share an official statement from Tandav’s team and said the ministry of information and broadcasting informed them of the complaints it received about the web series’ content.

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

He added that it was not team’s intention to hurt the sentiments of any caste, community or religion.

Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Twitter

Shortly after its release, the team was accused of showing Hindu gods in a bad light, The Indian Express reported Monday. An FIR was also filed against the web series by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, whose members called for a ban on the series.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been stirring controversy for a while for her right-wing views, tweeted that the makers of Tandav should be sent to jail not just for anti-Hindu content, but also for “torturing viewers”.

The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived,atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries https://t.co/bmeaPzgkA5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 18, 2021

Tandav features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Gauhar Khan, Tigmanhsu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Anup Soni. It was released on Amazon Prime on January 15.

