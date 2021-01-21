Sushant’s sister posts heartfelt message on his 35th birthday

Shweta Singh Kirti remembered his brother, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on his 35th birthday and wrote: “You’re a part of me and will always remain so.”

She shared this on Instagram Thursday.

Several other Bollywood actors, directors and producers shared heartfelt notes for the Dil Bechara actor with throwback photos and videos.

Ankita Lokhande, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, shared a video of him with his pet dog and said she will “celebrate him” with his photos and videos.

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Rajput in Sonchiriya (2019), shared the film’s poster and said he will always celebrate him.

Always remember you celebrate you ,your work and cherish all the time that we all spent with you SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT !! जहाँ भी हो तुम ख़ुश रहो !! pic.twitter.com/u9PzeQhu4A — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 21, 2021

Producer Ekta Kapoor remembered Rajput by sharing clips from her hit serial Pavitra Rishta.

Panga actress Kangana Ranaut said she regrets not being able to help Rajput.

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish …

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Rajput died by suicide on July 14 last year. The actor debuted in Bollywood with Kai Po Che and was last seen in Chichore with Shraddha Kapoor. He was immensely loved for his performance in the biopic of cricketer MS Dhoni. His final film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on November 4.