HOME > Entertainment

Sushant’s sister posts heartfelt message on his 35th birthday

With throwback photos, videos

Posted: Jan 21, 2021
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Photo: Twitter

Shweta Singh Kirti remembered his brother, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on his 35th birthday and wrote: “You’re a part of me and will always remain so.”

She shared this on Instagram Thursday.

Several other Bollywood actors, directors and producers shared heartfelt notes for the Dil Bechara actor with throwback photos and videos.

Ankita Lokhande, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, shared a video of him with his pet dog and said she will “celebrate him” with his photos and videos.

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Rajput in Sonchiriya (2019), shared the film’s poster and said he will always celebrate him.

Producer Ekta Kapoor remembered Rajput by sharing clips from her hit serial Pavitra Rishta.

Panga actress Kangana Ranaut said she regrets not being able to help Rajput.

Rajput died by suicide on July 14 last year. The actor debuted in Bollywood with Kai Po Che and was last seen in Chichore with Shraddha Kapoor. He was immensely loved for his performance in the biopic of cricketer MS Dhoni. His final film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on November 4.

