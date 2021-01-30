Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Social media followers don’t guarantee success: Ayeza Khan

She is Pakistan's most popular actor on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Social media followers don’t guarantee success: Ayeza Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan has shared a heartfelt note with her fans after becoming the most popular Pakistani actor on Instagram. 

Ayeza topped the list with eight million followers, dethroning fellow actor Aiman Khan, who has 7.9 million. Mahira Khan comes third with seven million followers. 

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor thanked her fans for their love and support. “It is exciting to have such a huge number of followers. But I must say that, the only reason I am able to celebrate this today is because I know how hard I worked to achieve whatever I have on this day.”

Ayeza said she never worked towards increasing her followers, because it doesn’t work in the long run. She also shared an important lesson mother has taught her.

“It’s important to work hard and build your legacy, and be patient,” she said. “Growing numbers of followers don’t guarantee a long term success if you’re hollow from the inside.”

She added that she feels great to have people who “recognise her for her work and talent.”

