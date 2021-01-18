Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy named among Asia’s top directors

Asian Tatler has named Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy among South Asia’s 18 best directors.

Two-time Oscar winner Chinoy ranks 16th on the list. Tatler describes Chinoy as a journalist, an activist and a filmmaker who is known for her work on inequality faced by women.

Chinoy took to Instagram and thanked the publication for the recognition.

The magazine attributed the rise of Asian directors to South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, whose 2019 black comedy thriller Parasite won four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards. Parasite is the first South Asian film to have won four Oscars in leading categories.

In December, Chinoy’s documentary Home1947 won the Best Film Award at the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal 2020.

In October, 2018, Chinoy won the Eliasson Global Leadership Prize, which is given annually to outstanding leaders from any country and any discipline whose work is innovative, optimistic, courageous, rooted in universal values and global in implication. Each prize winner receives $50,000. She was selected from 825 nominees from 130 countries.

Her Oscar-winning work include the documentary Saving Face (2012) and the biographical A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015).

