Entertainment

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is upset with Peshawar Zalmi appointing Esra Bilgiç

Bilgiç may be representing Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6

Posted: Jan 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is upset with Peshawar Zalmi appointing Esra Bilgiç

Photo: Instagram/Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Listen
Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is not happy with Peshawar Zalmi appointing Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç as their brand ambassador for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League. “I find this hilarious!” Chinoy commented on Friday under an Instagram post. “A Turkish actress whose country doesn’t even play the sport will now be a mascot for cricket.” She questioned sarcastically whether Pakistani women actors had all “disappeared” that the franchise had to look for the foreign ones. Screenshot: Instagram/Hello Pakistan “Whatever is left of our industry will die if you keep paying Turkish actors for jobs Pakistani actors can do!” she said. Photo: Instgram/Esra Bilgiç In response to a user who said appointing foreign actors will represent the Pakistani film industry, Chinoy said: “We have a very small industry and we have to protect it.” Screenshot: Instagram/Hello Pakistan Last week, the Ertugrul actress shared a photo of the Islamia College Peshawar on Twitter, which left her fans speculating whether she was in Peshawar. It was retweeted by Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi.
Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is not happy with Peshawar Zalmi appointing Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç as their brand ambassador for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“I find this hilarious!” Chinoy commented on Friday under an Instagram post. “A Turkish actress whose country doesn’t even play the sport will now be a mascot for cricket.”

She questioned sarcastically whether Pakistani women actors had all “disappeared” that the franchise had to look for the foreign ones.

Screenshot: Instagram/Hello Pakistan

“Whatever is left of our industry will die if you keep paying Turkish actors for jobs Pakistani actors can do!” she said.

Photo: Instgram/Esra Bilgiç

In response to a user who said appointing foreign actors will represent the Pakistani film industry, Chinoy said: “We have a very small industry and we have to protect it.”

Screenshot: Instagram/Hello Pakistan

Last week, the Ertugrul actress shared a photo of the Islamia College Peshawar on Twitter, which left her fans speculating whether she was in Peshawar. It was retweeted by Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi.

 
