Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience

Says she knows what it feels like

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience

Photo: File

Shaniera Akram said Thursday that she was saddened by the video of Islamabad restaurant owners mocking their manager’s broken English.

Akram, who is an Australian and does not speak Urdu, said she understands how it feels when one is forced to speak a different language.

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media in which owners of the restaurant Cannoli, Uzma and Dia, were making fun of their manager Awais’ English. They were widely condemned for their insensitive act and many came forward to show their support for Awais.

Later, team Cannoli defended itself in an Instagram post and said the people “misconstrued their banter with a team member”.

They said they don’t need to prove that they are “kind employers”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cannoli Shaniera Akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ghissi pitti muhabbat cast, ghisi piti mohabbat, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan drama list, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan wedding pics, ghisi piti mohabbat cast name, ramsha khan interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar's voice
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again
Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.