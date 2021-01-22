Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience

Shaniera Akram said Thursday that she was saddened by the video of Islamabad restaurant owners mocking their manager’s broken English.

Akram, who is an Australian and does not speak Urdu, said she understands how it feels when one is forced to speak a different language.

I know what it’s like being put on the spot to speak another language, even if you know how to speak it, especially if you’re a shy person it’s hard to do when it’s forced, not to mention in front of a camera for someone’s own personal entertainment. Sad to see https://t.co/86jbMBzvcF — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) January 20, 2021

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media in which owners of the restaurant Cannoli, Uzma and Dia, were making fun of their manager Awais’ English. They were widely condemned for their insensitive act and many came forward to show their support for Awais.

Later, team Cannoli defended itself in an Instagram post and said the people “misconstrued their banter with a team member”.

They said they don’t need to prove that they are “kind employers”.