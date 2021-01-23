Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Shaniera Akram challenges Cannoli owners to an English competition

She's 'bored' too

Posted: Jan 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Shaniera Akram challenges Cannoli owners to an English competition

Photo: Instagram

Listen
Shaniera Akram challenged on Friday restaurant Cannoli’s owners, who mocked their manager's English, to an English competition. Taking to her Instagram, Akram said she was challenging the “ladies” [Uzma and Dia] because she was "bored" too. Screenshot: Instagram/Shaniera Akram Akram, who is an Australian and does not speak Urdu well, said earlier that she understands how it feels when one is forced to speak a different language. I know what it’s like being put on the spot to speak another language, even if you know how to speak it, especially if you’re a shy person it’s hard to do when it’s forced, not to mention in front of a camera for someone’s own personal entertainment. Sad to see https://t.co/86jbMBzvcF — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) January 20, 2021 On Thursday, a video went viral on social media in which Uzma and Dia were making fun of their manager Awais’ broken English. They were widely condemned for their insensitive act and many came forward to show their support for Awais. Later, team Cannoli defended itself in an Instagram post and said the people “misconstrued their banter with a team member”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cannoli by Cafe Soul (@cannoli_cafesoul) They said they don’t need to prove that they are “kind employers”.
cannoli Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram challenged on Friday restaurant Cannoli’s owners, who mocked their manager’s English, to an English competition.

Taking to her Instagram, Akram said she was challenging the “ladies” [Uzma and Dia] because she was “bored” too.

Screenshot: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

Akram, who is an Australian and does not speak Urdu well, said earlier that she understands how it feels when one is forced to speak a different language.

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media in which Uzma and Dia were making fun of their manager Awais’ broken English. They were widely condemned for their insensitive act and many came forward to show their support for Awais.

Later, team Cannoli defended itself in an Instagram post and said the people “misconstrued their banter with a team member”.

They said they don’t need to prove that they are “kind employers”.

 





 
 
 
 



